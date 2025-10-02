'Stronger guarantees' needed on LEADER programme’s long-term future

"Stronger guarantees" are needed on the long-term future of the LEADER programme, an Irish MEP has said.

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Cowen has welcomed recognition from the European Commission on the importance of this programme, with an official stating the commission "to maintain LEADER as an obligation for member states".

The assurance came during this morning's (Thursday, October 2) meeting of the European Parliament’s agriculture committee, following concerns that rural development funds could be merged into wider Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) financing.

Cowen said the LEADER programme has "long played a central role in supporting rural development" across Ireland, with particular success in enabling women to establish and grow enterprises in farming, agri-food, tourism and social enterprise.

In recent years, LEADER has been pivotal in backing projects that bring economic resilience and community benefits to rural areas, Cowen added.

The commission official's intervention today "represents a significant recognition of the programme’s value", Cowen said.

While welcoming this, the Irish MEP emphasised the "need for stronger guarantees" on the programme’s long-term future.

He said that he will be writing to the commission and to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon to seek clarity on how the commitment will be implemented in revised CAP proposals and in national plans.

“The commission’s response this morning represents a significant step," Cowen said.

“LEADER has proven itself in Ireland and across Europe. It has supported thousands of projects that would never have got off the ground otherwise, not least in empowering women to take leadership roles in rural enterprise.

“This morning's recognition is welcome, but we need more than recognition.

"We now require concrete guarantees in the forthcoming CAP proposals and a firm plan from the Irish government to ensure that LEADER funding is maintained or increased.

“Rural Ireland depends on programmes like LEADER."