Global poultry market 'poised for continued strength' but bird flu a 'critical' concern

The global poultry market is "poised for continued strength" through 2025 and into early 2026.

This will be driven by balanced supply and ongoing robust market growth, according to a new report from Rabobank.

RaboResearch forecasts a 2.8% growth for global poultry markets in 2025, faster than the 2.6% growth seen in 2024.

As poultry mains an affordable choice for consumers amid rising beef and pork prices, the industry is set to thrive, RaboResearch said.

The global poultry market outlook is favorable for the coming quarters, with growth expected to remain strong.

Nan-Dirk Mulder, senior analyst in animal protein with RaboResearch, explained: “Lower feed prices are contributing to industry profitability, providing a boost to markets across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

“Poultry continues to be a cost-effective option for consumers, especially as prices for other proteins rise.”

According to Mulder, supply growth in the poultry sector is currently slow in regions such as Europe, Africa, and Latin America due to tight parent stock supply, a situation unlikely to improve significantly until early 2026.

Asia, however, is witnessing rapid growth, with China’s chicken industry leading the way with 7% growth in the first half of the year.

Turkey, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and Vietnam are also experiencing high growth rates.

In response, some countries like Indonesia and China are addressing oversupply issues through government-led programmes, aimed to rebalance markets.

Despite challenges, global poultry trade has continued to expand, although Brazilian exports faced a significant drop in May 2025 due to bird flu-related restrictions.

Trade tensions, including the so-called reciprocal tariffs from the US, have yet to boost US exports, but future negotiations may prioritise chicken market access, RaboResearch said.

Countries like Thailand, Russia, Ukraine, China, and Turkey have increased exports, while Brazil, the EU, and the US have seen declines.

As Brazil reenters the market and US trade access improves, these trends may shift.

Related Stories

Mulder said bird flu remains a "critical concern for the poultry industry, with biosecurity being a top priority".

This is especially the case in northern hemisphere countries "facing heightened risks in the upcoming winter season".

"Vaccination is increasingly being adopted as a risk-reduction tool, as seen already in Asia, some Latin American countries, France and recently South Africa," he added.

"New outbreaks are anticipated, potentially adding volatility to the already tight global market conditions."