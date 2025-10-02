National Emergency Co-ordination Group convened as Ireland enters 'storm season'

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage today (Thursday, October 2) convened the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) as Ireland moves into "storm season".

According to Minister James Browne the NECG is reviewing "national preparedness" for severe weather events.

Met Éireann has issued a series of weather warnings including a status orange rain warning for Kerry in place until 8:00p.m, tonight as Storm Amy unfolds.

A status yellow rain warning for Cavan, Donegal, Munster, Connacht, Longford is also in place until 8:00p.m tonight.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), which is part of Minister Browne's department, co-ordinates the ‘whole-of-government’ response to severe weather events through the NECG.

The NECG membership represents a wide variety of relevant agencies involved in dealing with adverse weather events – government departments, local authorities, the health services, Gardai, Defence Forces, utility providers and transport services.

According to Minister Browne everyone has a part to play when a storm arrives.

"It is crucial that we maintain the focus and the ‘whole of government’ co-ordination approach that we have used during severe weather events.

"Furthermore, it is important that we continue to build on our experience from the challenges of the past, including Storm Éowyn," he added.

According to the minister a review of the "coordinated response to Storm Éowyn" has been submitted to the Government Task Force on Emergency Planning.

"Examining all aspects of the response to Storm Éowyn, and identifying all the key lessons across all sectors, this review and its recommendations will inform our responses to extreme weather events and how we keep communities safe in the future.

"This comprehensive report is almost ready and I hope to be in a position to publish it very shortly – and I will be keen for its recommendations to be implemented as soon as possible," Minister Browne added.

Separately new satellite services are being rolled out in a bid to solve "connectivity issues" in rural areas that have sometimes frustrated first responders when dealing with emergency situations.

The government has confirmed that a new contract has been awarded to eir evo to deliver Eutelsat Web One satellite services.