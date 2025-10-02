Video: Tirlán unveils new €15m Generational Renewal Programme

A new Generational Renewal Programme, backed by a €15 million support package, was launched today (Thursday, October 2) by Tirlán in Teagasc Kildalton College.

Speaking at the launch Tirlán's chair, John Murphy, said dairy farming is an attractive career but “across Ireland and around the world, farming faces a generational crossroads"

Murphy said: "Dairy farming is like all businesses, there is always ups and downs, dealing with issues such as price, regulations and obviously, the big one which is succession.

"That is just part of business, we always have challenges, but what do we do, we navigate, we adapt, and we grow."

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, at Kildalton College today also stressed the importance of supporting young farmers and facilitating generation renewal to ensure a bright future for the agri-sector.

Minister Heydon said: "I will ensure that we progress the recommendations of the Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming, in consultation with stakeholders, to ensure that we can attract and retain the next generation of farmers."

Meanwhile Tirlán chief executive Seán Molloy highlighted that the co-op's new programme is specifically designed to "assist and support generational renewal with a package of financial and practical supports".

This includes financial support and advisory services to new entrants and farm successors within the processors catchment area.

Tirlán said there is up to €50,000 worth of "cashflow supports" available to new entrants over a three-year period through the form of 2 cent per litre bonuses on all milk.

The Kilkenny based co-op will also offer new entrants the opportunity to purchase 1,000 shares in Tirlán Co-op, under a flexible payment scheme.

Additional supports for new entrants include access to;

A €30/t rebate on concentrates for the first 18 months of milking;

A three day dairy development course;

Farm advisory services;

Free herd health and disease screening for the first 3 years.

Family farm successors will also be entitled to 2c/L milk pre-payment for a two year duration, with a maximum prepayment of €50,000.

This will then be repayable in years four and five.

Tirláns chief growth officer, Brian Hannon, said that it is essentially an interest free loan which allows new farmers to get set up.

Source: Tirlán/Dylan Vaughan

Tirlán will also offer support to farmers adding additional units and to retiring farmers through the programme.

Farmers expanding through additional units will be entitled to a maximum prepayment of €30,000 through a 2c/L milk pre-payment for two years, also repayable in years four and five.

While retiring suppliers will be able to avail of support through partnerships like the Land Mobility Service and maintain their ongoing co-op membership.

According to the dairy processor retiring suppliers will be invited to an event held by Tirláns chair where they will be formally recognised for their contribution within the industry.

Murphy added: “Our vision for our co-op is clear, we want to create a thriving inter-generational community of farmers, where new entrants are welcomed, successors are empowered, and every member has a stake in our shared success.”

Murphy added that agriculture offers a bright and promising future for today’s generation and those to come.