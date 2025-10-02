Pig farmer confidence 'collapsing'

Pig farmers' confidence is "collapsing" due to price cuts by processors, according to the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

IFA pig chair, Michael Caffrey, said that farmers are operating "dangerously close to breakeven".

"We need prices that deliver long-term sustainability," he said.

“Irish pig farmers have endured price cuts totalling 32c/kg since July and farmers cannot continue to absorb falling pig prices, rising costs and tougher regulations."

The latest IFA pig market report from October 1 shows there was no change in Irish pig prices last Friday, with producers reporting returns of around €1.94–€1.98/kg in Ireland, while higher prices were achieved in Northern Ireland.

The throughput reported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for week ending September 28 was 64,683, of which 2,007 were sows.

A national pig meeting took place this week in Portlaoise, attended by over 100 farmers.

The meeting was not attended by any processors, despite being invited to attend, according to the IFA.

Ted Massey, senior inspector at the nitrates and biodiversity division of the DAFM, attended the meeting and outlined nitrates policy, compliance requirements and potential upcoming regulatory changes.

The IFA said farmers "strongly highlighted the unworkability of the four-day rule, stressing the need to promote a genuine circular economy between pig producers and recipient farmers".

Michael Caffrey said farmers called on DAFM to encourage importing farmers to utilise organic nutrients, to "not add layers of disincentives", and also sought assurances from the DAFM on import capacity levels, to remove the "fear factor" that currently exists.

“The reality at farmgate when new measures are introduced is concerning; they have a significant impact on businesses and margins," Caffrey added.

"DAFM must engage with farmers more, do their due diligence and assess the consequences of implementing change at farm-level."