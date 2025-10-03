FSAI issues recall notices for cheese due to listeria

There has been a food recall issued due to the possible presence of listeria.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for a batch of Ardagh Lighter Grated Mild Red and Mozzarella cheese.

The pack size is 200g with a best before date of 30/11/2025 (A, B, C and D), and approval number of IE 1099 EC.

Thia batch is being recalled due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale in Aldi stores.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

The FSAI also this week issued a recall notice for a batch of Macroom Buffalo Buffaloumi due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The implicated batch has a pack size of 180g with a use-by date of 20/01/2026 and a batch code of 3107.

The FSAI said that symptoms of listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks, but can range between three and 70 days.