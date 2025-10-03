Bord Bia to host 16 Irish companies at Anuga trade fair in Germany

Bord Bia will host 16 Irish food companies at the Anuga trade fair in Cologne, Germany in the coming days.

Companies exporting Irish meat, dairy and prepared consumer foods are among the 16, and they will showcase their produce to prospective international buyers.

Anuga takes place every two years, with more than 140,000 visitors and trade buyers from 187 countries.

The event runs for five days, starting tomorrow (Saturday, October 4) and runs until Wednesday (October 8).

Minister for State for food promotion and new markets Noel Grealish will travel to Anuga on Monday (October 6) and will meet with the Irish exporters there.

He will also take part in a series of meetings and engagements during his trip with German and international customers and stakeholders.

The 16 Irish companies that will be hosted by Bord Bia in the different 'halls' at the event will be:

Meat Hall:

Dairy Hall:

Prepared Consumer Foods Hall:

Commenting the Irish presence at Anuga, Minister Grealish said: "I am delighted to support Bord Bia and the 16 Irish food companies showcasing their produce at Anuga this week.

"Irish farmers and food producers have earned a reputation for excellence, and events like Anuga help to strengthen our position in key markets, driving growth and opportunity for our agri-food sector," Minister Grealish said.

Bord Bia's presence at Anuga is part of a suite of Autumn trade developments and promotional activities from Bord Bia to support Irish food and drink.

Bord Bia's autumn campaigns will appear across the UK, EU and international markets this October and November, as part of its "market diversification efforts".

Bord Bia CEO Jim O'Toole said: "Bord Bia's autumn campaigns and Ireland's presence at Anuga are about continued market diversification for Irish exports, while positioning Ireland as the supplier of choice for discerning buyers around the globe.

"When it comes to sustainable sourcing, global food services and retail, buyers demand proof, not promises. Irish food and drink exporters can deliver on increasingly demanding expectations thanks to the continued evolution and investment in Origin Green at both farm and processor level," O'Toole added.