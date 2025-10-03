What to do if you're aiming to transfer the family farm?

Teagasc has commenced its annual series of 'Transferring the Family Farm Clinics' this week with events in Gort, Co. Galway and Roscommon, with a large attendance at both venues.

This annual series of events builds on the generational renewal week organised by Teagasc earlier in September.

The remaining Teagasc Farm succession events are almost booked out and farmers are advised to register while there are still places.

The age profile of farmers continues to increase, even though there are government tax incentives and EU Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) incentives.

Farming families are being encouraged to participate in these free events where they will get the opportunity to talk to experts on a one-to-one basis.

Supporting each event will be a team of local solicitors, accountants, and Teagasc advisors to answer one-to-one queries in confidence.

There will also be mediators present at the events, a profession often used by farming families to develop a succession plan in difficult circumstances.

The government will be represented by Citizens Information Services, which provides a 'one-stop-shop' of information on topics like pensions, fair deal scheme, and state entitlements.

For those interested in forming Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) registered farm partnerships, DAFM staff will also be in attendance.

Speaking about the Transferring the Family Farm Clinics, head of Teagasc Farm Management Department, Fintan Phelan, said; “These events will help you carefully plan your succession, by putting you in contact with the key experts so that you can have a good family meeting and achieve a successful outcome.”

Teagasc farm management specialist James McDonnell added: “Spending time gathering information at events like these allow farming families to benefit from all the tax and CAP incentives and in many cases results in a significant tax reduction and improved cash flow for the new successor.

"Teagasc have been putting these events together since 2014, and our key objective is to facilitate farming families on their farm succession journey.”

Over 400 farmers attended the first events, and with further events over the coming days, Teagasc has said that it is worth booking in to get information if farm succession is an area that is being contemplated.

Bookings can be made by through the Teagasc Events page or by contacting your local Teagasc office.