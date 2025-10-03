ESB urges people to prepare for loss of power during Storm Amy

ESB Networks is advising customers to prepare now for a loss of power in the event that Storm Amy knocks out electricity supplies.

Met Éireann has forecast that Storm Amy will bring extremely strong and gusty winds.

It has issued a Status Red Wind Warning for Donegal which is valid from 4:00pm to 6:00pm today (Friday, October 3).

Updates #StormAmy



⚠️Red Wind Warning for Donegal

⏳16:00 to 18:00 Fri



⚠️Orange Wind Warning for Clare, Donegal, Connacht

⏳14:00 to 22:00 Fri



⚠️Yellow Wind Warning for Ireland

⏳12:00 Fri to 00:00 Sat



ℹ️https://t.co/lvQFgW9biq pic.twitter.com/nz1htBLmzR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 3, 2025

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising road users in areas affected by the red warning to avoid any travel during the storm window.

Road users are also advised to check local traffic and weather reports before setting out on a journey once the red warning has passed as storm damage could impact routes.

Six counties will be placed under a Met Éireann Status Orange wind warning from 2:00p.m today until 10:00 tonight during which damage to electricity infrastructure is anticipated.

Nationwide Status Yellow wind warnings will also see potentially damaging gusts across other counties until this evening which may impact the power network.

ESB Networks crews and partner contractors around the country have been making the necessary preparations in advance of the high winds, with teams mobilised.

It said that it is continually monitoring the forecasts and real time events on the electricity network and will deploy crews to restore supply when it is safe to do so.

ESB Networks crews will assess the full damage of Storm Amy, making the network safe and restoring electricity supply – and switching customers back remotely where possible, it has confirmed.

Updated power estimated restoration times will be available to view on PowerCheck.ie website.

On a precautionary basis, ESB Networks has advised customers to consider preparations in the event of losing their electricity supply if their area is affected by Storm Amy.

This could include having torches and spare batteries available, having phones charged, etc.

ESB has strongly urged: "If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.

"Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999."

Today (Friday, October 3), a Status Orange wind warning is in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, in place from 2:00p.m to 10:00p.m.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the whole country on Friday from 12:00p.m to midnight, and from 9:00a.m to 3:00p.m, a Status Yellow rain warning is also in place for counties Galway and Kerry.

From midnight to 12:00p.m Saturday, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for counties Clare, Galway, Kerry, and Mayo, while a Status Yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo for the same timeframe.

Additionally, from 6:00a.m to 12:00p.m on Saturday, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Dublin, Louth, and Wicklow.