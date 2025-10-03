Moorepark Technology appoints new CEO

Moorepark Technology Ltd., (MTL) has announced the appointment of Kieran Duggan as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective from October 20, 2025.

Moorepark Technology Ltd., is a joint venture between Teagasc and the Irish dairy industry and consists of a pilot-plant facility offering pilot-scale processing equipment and services to support the food industry.

Kieran Duggan hasmore than 25 years of international leadership experience across the global dairy and food industry.

Most recently, he served as Tirlán head of commercial ingredients sales across Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Kieran Duggan

Previously Duggan worked as general manager Tirlán Middle East and Africa (MEA). He established the regional office in Dubai and led a local team to successfully deliver on the commercial export ambitions for the Dairy Ingredient and Consumer Food divisions.

Earlier in his career, he has experience working with Carbery Group and Dairygold Co-op.

In his new role, Duggan will be responsible for delivering on MTL’s strategic plan.

The primary focus will be growing the company’s business activity, supporting industry research at pilot scale in dairy and plant-based processing, digital innovation and biotransformation.

The company stated that he will also lead future capital investments, strengthen industry engagement, and ensure MTL continues to deliver world-class pilot plant services to both Irish and international clients.

Commenting on the appointment, chair of the MTL board, George Macleod said: “We are delighted to welcome Kieran as CEO of MTL. His extensive industry experience, proven commercial expertise, and strong leadership credentials make him the ideal person to guide MTL through its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Director of Teagasc, Prof. Frank O’Mara congratulated Duggan on his appointment and said: “MTL is an integral part of the support which Teagasc provides to the food industry in Ireland, allowing companies to test their innovations and developments at pilot scale level.

"I look forward to working closely with Kieran in his new role.”

Speaking on his appointment, Kieran Duggan said: “MTL has a proud history of supporting innovation in the Irish and global food industry, and I look forward to working with the board, our talented team, and our partners to deliver on our ambitious strategic plan with customer collaboration at its core."