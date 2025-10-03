Gardaí issue penalty points and fine for overweight load of cheese

Naas Roads Policing Unit (RPU) have issued a fixed charge notice of €280 and three penalty points to a driver on the M4 motorway in North Kildare for driving with a van overloaded with cheese.

The fixed charged notice and penalty points were issued following a patrol by Naas RPU on the M4, when they spotted a van that appeared to be overweight.

Upon further inspection, the Naas RPU discovered that the van was well over the max permissible weight due to carrying too much cheese.

In a post on social media, An Garda Síochána Kildare said: "Naas Roads Policing Unit on patrol on the M4, North Kildare, stopped a van that was clearly struggling.

Source: An Garda Síochána Kildare Facebook

"When weighed, it was well over the max permissible weight... thanks to too much cheese on board! Driver’s view was also restricted."

In the post, An Garda Síochána Kildare appealed to drivers to always ensure "your vehicle is loaded safely and that your view is clear - it could save lives".

Separately, a tractor driver in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois has been issued a fixed charged notice by gardaí of €150 for illegal parking in a disabled parking bay.

The penalty in Ireland for parking in a disabled parking bay without a valid permit is a €150 fine.

The update was issued in a social media post by An Garda Síochána Laois/Offaly following a nationwide initiative titled 'Operation Enable'.

The campaign took place on Friday (September 26), and involved gardaí from across the country patrolling cities and towns to ensure compliance with parking in spaces reserved for those with disabilities.

According to An Garda Síochána, this proactive enforcement operation was designed to target illegal parking on footpaths and in disabled bays, which pose significant challenges and inconvenience vulnerable road users and people with disabilities.