184k homes and farms without power due to Storm Amy

Weather conditions associated with Met Éireann's Status Red, Orange and Yellow warnings have led to outages throughout today, Friday, October 3, as Storm Amy causes substantial damage to the power network.

As of 5:15p.m approximately 184,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power, predominantly in counties Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Donegal.

With Met Éireann weather warnings still in place, and the dynamic nature of the event, further power outages can be expected throughout the evening, according to ESB Networks.

Its crews and partner contractors have been deployed to assess the damage, make the network safe and restore electricity supply in challenging conditions.

ESB Networks crews are mobilised and are working to restore power where it is safe to do so.

Crews will continue the restoration for as long as possible this evening but, with the difficult conditions, it is likely that the majority of customers will not have their power restored tonight, the utility has said in an update this evening.

"We acknowledge the disruption to family and commercial life this causes and thank impacted customers for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power," he outlined in a statement.

ESB Networks added that it will update power estimated restoration times as soon as crews have assessed the network, and these will be available to view on the PowerCheck website.

It is advising customers to sign up for the 'Keep me Updated' service for power outages to receive theses status updates directly.

If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.