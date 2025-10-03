Concerns voiced by weanling exporters at AHI meeting

A question mark remains over some weanling export buyers plans for marts next week following certain concerns that have been highlighted about the health of weanlings.

Agriland revealed earlier this week that some Irish-based weanling exporters may consider pausing buying weanlings at marts.

It is understood that a number of export customers for Irish weanlings have expressed frustration at the number of animals which have not been dosed or vaccinated before being sold at the mart.

Many marts have confirmed they are planning to continue weanling sales as normal next week.

A meeting between a group of weanling export buyers and representatives from Animal Health Ireland (AHI) yesterday (Thursday, October 3) gave the buyers an opportunity to voice their concerns.

A spokesperson for AHI has stressed that "it is committed to working with farmers, vets and the entire agriculture industry to promote the highest standards of health and wellbeing across our livestock sector".

"Healthy animals are the foundation of our multi billion euro and world famous agri food industry," they added.

Weanlings which have not been vaccinated for bovine respiratory disease (BRD) in particular are understood to be a major cause of the animal health issues.

Agriland understands that weanling exporters are seeking assurances that the weanlings they buy at marts have been:

Vaccinated (for bovine respiratory disease (BRD) in particular);

Treated for worms (where necessary);

Treated for fluke (where necessary).

Several of the country's main weanling export buyers have told Agriland there is a general acknowledgment that something needs to be done to ensure weanlings being sold have been vaccinated, but there is not full agreement that pulling out of marts is the best course of action.

There is no indication that the considerations to pause buying at marts will go ahead or that it will be universally supported by weanling export buyers at Irish marts

Separately the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has urged weanling exporters to "refrain from any possible disruption of mart sales".

Ray Doyle, ICOS livestock and environmental services executive said: “Irish marts have a long tradition of supporting and fully endorsing good vaccination and health protocols for all animals passing through sales.

“We remain fully committed to initiatives that improve animal health and welfare.

“Auctioneers have actively been highlighting animals offered which have been vaccinated either through the National Beef Welfare Scheme, or in their own right, and will continue to do so where asked by producers."

He believes it is unfortunate that there is a "threat of trade disruption at a time of peak throughput when any such concerns should have been conveyed to farmers months ago, and not now when there is such a tight timeline to bring about immediate changes".