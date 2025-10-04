Supreme Champion announced at Irish food awards

Blas na hÉireann, the Irish food awards, have announced this year’s award winners at the four-day celebration of the best of Irish food and drink, which is taking place from Thursday, October 2 to Sunday, October 5, in Dingle, Co. Kerry.

This year’s Supreme Champion is Bon Chocolatiers, sponsored by Bord Bia, with Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers announced as Best Artisan Producer, sponsored by Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Network.

Supreme Champion 2025, Bon Chocolatiers was founded during lockdown in 2020 by a young couple who met at college when training to become chefs.

After graduating, Georgia Quealy and Daniel Linehan worked with some of the country’s top chefs, including Garrett Byrne at Campagne and John Coffey of Thyme in Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

Daniel Linehan and Georgia Quealy, Bon Chocolatiers. Image: Allen Kiely

A shared passion for patisserie and chocolate then saw them doing courses with world-renowned chocolatiers, resulting in their joint venture which quickly gained recognition for its original and luxuriously delicious chocolates.

From ethically sourced French, Swiss and Ghanaian chocolate to Irish butter and cream, foraged local berries, Wicklow mint and Oriel sea salt, the very best ingredients are key to everything that Georgia and Daniel do at Bon Chocolatiers.

Their creations are available online, delivered direct from their chocolate kitchen in Tullamore, as well as from Fallon & Byrne, and are also supplied to some carefully selected restaurants and hotels.

Cashel Blue was a groundbreaking Irish farmhouse cheese when it was first produced in 1984 by Louis and Jane Grubb, and over 40 years later and in the hands of the second generation, the Grubb family of the 200ac Beechmount Farm in Tipperary, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers are this year’s Best Artisan Producer.

With an ambition to create a farmhouse cheese that “truly represents the outstanding quality of Tipperary grass-fed milk”, the multi-award-winning original blue cheese has been joined since by Crozier Blue, the only sheep’s milk blue cheese in the country, by Cashel Blue Organic, and by Shepherd’s Store, a semi-hard sheep’s milk cheese.

In 2004, Louis and Jane’s daughter, Sarah, and her husband Sergio Furno, became responsible for the maturing of the cheese, and are now co-owners of the business, continuing the story for the future, and the next generations who will farm and make cheese at Beechmount Farm.

Blas na hÉireann chairperson, Artie Clifford said: “Our Supreme Champion and Best Artisan Producer cover the full flavour spectrum from salty, savoury, famous blue cheese made for over 40 years, now by the second generation of the same family, to the delicate, handmade sweetness of artistic chocolates created by a young couple, setting out on their adventure in business together.

"41 years ago, Louis and Jane Grubb of Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers were that young couple, taking a risk, trying something new, and in the process, creating a wonderful, groundbreaking cheese that has fans all over the world.

"Georgia and Daniel of Bon Chocolatiers may be at the beginning of their career in chocolate, but having examples like the Grubbs is certainly an inspiration for producers at every stage of their business journey."

The rich tradition of Irish butchery was also celebrated in Dingle, with three Irish Butchers’ Guild members recognised at the prestigious awards.

McCarthy’s of Kanturk was awarded the distinguished Chef’s Larder Award, for their outstanding Smoked North Cork Pancetta.

Murphy’s Craft Butchers of Tullow claimed two Gold Awards for their innovative Black Charcoal Ribeye Steak and Chicken Italiano.

Bergin Family Butchers, The Food Yard in Naas earned a Silver Award for their signature '12-Hour Slow Cooked Featherblade with creamy Mash' in the Ready Meals Category.

This year’s finalists and winners had the opportunity to showcase their products at the Blas Village and the popular Eat Ireland in a Day market, both of which returned to Dingle alongside the annual Backyard at Blas panel discussions.

The weekend offered producers a chance to connect with buyers, industry experts, media, fellow producers, and food lovers, while also celebrating the people, and the talents, that make Irish food so special.

Now in its 18th year, Blas na hÉireann saw another strong year from across all categories along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time this year.

During the judging, which took place over June and July, over 3,000 entries were judged.

Products from every county in Ireland were entered to win bronze, silver or gold awards in over 180 food and drink categories, as well as key awards like Supreme Champion and Best Artisan Producer.

A full list of winners can be viewed here.