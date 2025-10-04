Ewe lambs average 1,300gns at Texel premier sale

The second Irish Texel Sheep Society Premier Sale took place at Carnaross Mart, Co. Meath last month.

The show and sale began with judging under the watchful eye of Edward Buckley from Co. Cork, who returned this year to select the champion after purchasing last year’s winner.

Judging started with the female classes. The ewe lamb class was won by John Neville (Thornville), with a ewe lamb sired by Drumcon His Highness.

The second-top price of the sale was 3,000gns and went to breeders J. and M. Donohoe

She took the Female Champion title and went on to sell for a record 2,550gns at the second premier sale, purchased by the judge himself.

Second place in the ewe lambs was awarded to father and son duo Patrick and Barry Farrell from Co. Meath, with a lamb sired by their Blessington purchase, Annaghdown Hoodini, out of a sister to Oberstown Gucci.

She sold for 2,000gns to Gillian Earle from Co. Wexford.

The third highest price Ram Lamb was 2,500gns sold by Paul Devlin

The third-highest price in the ewe lambs went to the McHugh Family for their third-prize ewe lamb, another daughter of Annaghdown Hoodini from the same line as Greenhill Dance Monkey.

This lamb was selected by Nicola Featherson.

The shearling ram class was won by another father and son team, who presented a naturally-born triplet sired by Loosbeare Chief.

He sold for a record 2,400gns for a shearling ram at the second premier, purchased by Wexford breeder Liam Dillon.

The second-highest priced shearling ram was from John and Michael Donohoe, selling for 1,650gns to Brendan Flanagan.

Next-highest was from Sean and Peter McGee, with a son of Knockhill Great Expectations selling for 1,340gns to Mike Heary.

The ram lamb classes saw a clean sweep in all open classes for the McHugh Family (Greenhill).

The novice class was claimed by the Donohoes, with a full brother to their record-breaking Sheep Ireland Sale topper.

He sold for 3,000gns to the McHughs, Matthew Harrison, and Ethan Duffy.

The first win for the McHugh Family was in the Open Ram Lamb class with a son of their renowned Blessington purchase, Silverhill Helpful, from the same line as Greenhill Dance Monkey.

He later claimed both the Male Championship and Overall Champion titles, selling for a record 5,000gns to Brian Hanthorn.

The Reserve Male Champion and Reserve Overall Champion also came from this class, with Pat and Barry Farrell presenting a son of Hilltop Golden Eye, out of another sister to Gucci. He sold for 2,100gns to Wexford breeder Michael Sinnott.

The second win for the McHughs was with a son of the aforementioned Annaghdown Hoodini, selling for 1,850gns to Paul Doherty.

The McHughs also claimed the Recorded Class with another son of Annaghdown Hoodini, who sold for 2,000gns to Frank Butler.

Paul Devlin achieved the next leading price with a stylish March lamb, a son of his renowned homebred ram Glenisla Hunter.

Despite being late in the sale, there were plenty of buyers, and he sold for 2,500gns to H. McGowan and Murry Annette.

Brothers Patrick and James Murphy sold their North Connacht regional champion, a son of their Blessington Champion Annakiska Golden Moments, for 2,300gns to Nicola Featherson.

Lyehill Hit and Run, a son from Robert and James Walker, sold for 1,600gns to Brendan Flanagan.

The McHughs sold another Annaghdown Hoodini son for 1,520gns to Richard Roundtree.

Liam Dillon sold a son of Drumcon His Highness for 1,500gns to Colin Goulden.

Overall the average sale price record was broken in all sections, with ewe lambs averaging at 1,300gns, shearling rams at 1,090gns, and ram lambs at 1,060gns.