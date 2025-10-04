DAFM: 'No meeting sought by exporters on weanling health concerns'

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that "no formal meeting has been sought by any industry stakeholder" in relation to current concerns from weanling exporters.

Agriland queried whether DAFM will meet with weanling exporters in relation to these concerns.

In response to this DAFM today (Saturday, October 4) confirmed that no formal meeting has been requested by any industry stakeholder on the issue.

Last week, Agriland revealed that a number of export customers for Irish weanlings expressed frustration at the number of animals which have not been dosed or vaccinated before being sold at the mart.

As a result of this, some Irish-based weanling exporters may consider pausing buying weanlings at marts from next week.

The potential action at marts is being considered by some of the country's weanling exporters despite concerns from other weanling exporters that "it is not a good way to do business".

In a statement to Agriland DAFM said: "The trade in and the export of live cattle is a private commercial activity, but it is heavily regulated by the department in accordance with European and Irish national law.

Related Stories

"At the time of movement, the department carries out official controls on the cattle to be traded within the EU or to be exported to third countries to ensure that they meet the conditions of the relevant veterinary health certificate."

"The department is not aware of any lack of availability of vaccines which would currently affect the export of weanlings."

DAFM also said it "holds regular engagements with stakeholders on a variety of issues" and affirmed that "to date, no formal meeting has been sought by any industry stakeholder in relation to this issue."