Tractor run to raise funds for Dillon Quirke Foundation

A tractor run in aid of the Dillon Quirke Foundation, the charity set up in memory of the late Tipperary hurling star, will take place on Sunday, October 19 at 12 noon.

Registration will take place from 11am and the roll out will start from Noel Moloney's yard, Castlegrace, Co. Tipperary, (Eircode E21WC80).

The entry fee is €20 per vehicle. Tractors, vintage, cars and motorcycles are all welcome but must be insured.

Maggie Moloney, presenter of RTÉ's 'Cheap Irish Homes', who is a member of Duhill Community Council, explained that the tractor run is being held during Duhill Wellness Week, and is open to "all makes and models".

She said: "It's our third year of Wellness Week. We've had the Irish Heart Foundation in over previous years, and carried out mini health checks on approximately 70 locals, all farming really.

"Over the past two years, we've trained over 40 people as first aiders and in CPR.

"Also for the week, all fitness classes are free at Duhill Hall. It's a way to promote health, and get people out exercising and socialising in a healthy way.

"This year, we decided to give back on the Sunday, to ensure the great work of the Dillon Quirke Foundation continues," she said.

The late Tipperary hurling star, Dillon Quirke, collapsed and died while playing for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore at Semple Stadium in August 2022.

All proceeds from the tractor run will go directly to the Dillon Quirke Foundation, a registered charity established by Dillon's family to raise awareness and save lives through cardiac screening for young people.

On average, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) takes 100 young lives in this country every year. Cardiac screening can help prevent SADS by identifying heart conditions at an early stage, before they cause symptoms.

"Bring your friends, family, and community spirit for a day of fun, fundraising and tractors on the road for a cause that matters," Maggie said.