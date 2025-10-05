Mart trade: Have sale numbers peaked or are larger sales ahead?

"Have weekly cattle sale numbers in marts peaked or are there larger sales still to come?" was the question asked by auctioneer George Candler, following the weekly cattle sale at Kilkenny Mart on Thursday, October 2.

That question on sale numbers "will be answered in the next week or two", he said.

There were almost 800 cattle on offer at the most recent sale in Kilkenny mart.

Commenting on the sale, Candler said: "Trade took another lift perhaps due to a shortage of beef with lots of customers very active, be they factory agents, exporters, or famer buyers replacing beef or forward-stores.

"Trade was sharper by €20-€70/head for all types compared to last weeks' decent trade."

Steers over 600kg averaged €4.05/kg, with eight 695kg Angus bullocks making €4.10/kg or €2,850/head and seven Friesian bullocks averaging 718kg, making €3.65/kg or €2,620/head.

Steers in the 500-600kg weight bracket averaged €4.54/kg, with up to €5.62/kg or €2,980/head paid for a batch of five continental bullocks averaging 530kg.

400-500kg steers averaged €4.60/kg and steers below 400kg averaged €4.54/kg in the sale.

Looking at the lighter steer prices, three Friesian bullocks averaging 380kg sold for €1,200/head or €3.16/kg.

A 370kg Charolais bullock made €5.27/kg or €1,950.

Seven Friesian bullocks weighing 415kg sold for €4.36/kg or €1,810/head.

Another pen of four Simmental bullocks weighing 425kg sold for €2,400 or €5.65/kg, and four Limousin bullocks averaging 476kg sold for €2,740 or €5.76/kg.

Friesian cull cows made from €2.10-€3.35/kg, depending on the quality, and continental cull cows made from €2.80-€4.15/kg, again depending on weight and confirmation.

Beef-type heifers in the sale averaged €4.26/kg and the lighter-type store heifers averaged €4.30/kg.

Two Hereford heifers weighing 430kg each sold for €4.02/kg or €1,730/head, and two Limousin heifers averaging 450kg each sold for €2,680 or €5.96/kg.

The heavier heifers made up to €2,710/head for two 575kg Charolais heifers.