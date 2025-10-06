Safety alert issued for circulating pumps over electrocution fears

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has issued an urgent safety alert as 114,000 circulating pumps installed in heating systems in Ireland could present a serious risk of electrocution.

The affected products are Tucson 5m, 6m and 8m pumps manufactured between 2017 and 2024.

While consumers can continue to use their heating systems as normal, they must take care not to handle affected pumps as there is a serious risk of electrocution, according to the CCPC.

This includes disconnecting, adjusting or attempting any maintenance on the pump.

CCPC product safety officers launched an investigation into the pumps following a referral from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

As a result of the CCPC investigation, manufacturer Tucson Pumps is rolling out a major replacement programme.

Consumers can have the pump replaced for free by an approved, qualified Tucson technician or service agent.

Member of the CCPC, Patrick Kenny said: “This is one of the largest product safety alerts ever issued by the CCPC, and one of the most serious.

"There are about 114,000 of these pumps in Irish homes.

“If you’ve had work done on your heating system in the last eight years, you need to check if you have one of these pumps.

"Check your heating system very carefully - do not touch the pump, just look for the Tucson brand, find the serial number and check it against the list on CCPC.ie," he added.

The CCPC is particularly highlighting the safety alert to tradespeople.

"At this time of year people are getting their heating systems serviced or upgraded, and any contact with the electrical connection of these pumps carries a risk of electrocution," Kenny continued.

"Anyone working on heating systems must be very aware of the serious risk presented by these pumps, and retailers must check their stock and stop sales of the affected units immediately.”

“This issue was first brought to our attention by the HSA, showing the importance of cross-agency collaboration. Reports from consumers, traders and other state bodies are essential to our work.”

Do not make any contact with the pump;

make any contact with the pump; Look for the Tucson brand;

If your pump is from Tucson, find the serial number on the front of the pump;

Check the number at CCPC.ie, or by calling 01 842 6255.

Tradespeople are very vulnerable to the serious risk of electrocution from affected pumps;

If you are servicing, maintaining, replacing or working on heating systems for any reason, you must familiarise yourself with the details of this recall;

Go to CCPC.ie or to tucsonpumps.com, understand the risk and do not touch the electrical connection of an affected pump.

The risk of electrocution relates to circulating pumps manufactured by Tucson Pumps Ltd between 2017 and 2024 according to the CCPC.

The mains cable can be connected to the pump in reverse, allowing the live pin to connect to the earth pin and posing a serious risk of electrocution.

Tucson 5m, 6m and 8m pumps are affected, and can be identified by checking the serial number – a series of digits starting with S/N, listed on the label of the pump.

Users are advised not make any contact with the electrical connection of the pump.

Serial numbers starting with any of the below mean the pump must be replaced: