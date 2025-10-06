Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin pulls out of presidential race

Fianna Fáil has been dealt a blow in the past 24 hours with news that its candidate for the president election, Jim Gavin, has decided to withdraw from the race.

The former Dublin GAA manager and retired Defence Forces officer made the decision after news emerged in a media report over the weekend that he allegedly owed €3,000 of overpaid rent to a former tenant of a property he owned in Dublin.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had endorsed Gavin as his preferential candidate to represent the party, despite interest and a bid by party MEP, Billy Kelleher.

There are now just two candidates left in the race to Áras and Uachtaráin - Fine Gael's Heather Humphreys and independent, Catherine Connolly who has been backed by many of the government opposition.

In a statement last night (Sunday, October 5), Jim Gavin said:

"When I announced my intention to contest the presidential election, I did so in the spirit of lifelong public service and love of my country.

"...The office of Uachtarán na hÉireann is the highest in the land and the pinnacle of public service. It is an office that must be untainted by controversy or distraction.

"... I made a mistake that was not in keeping with my character and the standards I set myself. I am not taking steps to address the matter.

"I have also thought long and hard about the potential impact of the ongoing campaign on the wellbeing of my family and friends," he added.

As a result, he decided to withdraw from the presidential election "with immediate effect" and plans to "return to the arms of my family".

Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil party leader, Micheál Martin said: "I fully understand his decision and believe it is the correct one.

"Jim has achieved an enormous amount in his life. His commitment to service and helping others has always, quite rightly, defined his character and his great standing with the public.

"Jim has accepted that he made an error in relation to an issue that has arisen in recent days... this has been a very difficult decision for Jim given his commitment to public service. I wish him well."

The impact of Gavin's withdrawal is not yet known and whether or not Fianna Fáil will decide to support its government partner's candidate, Heather Humphreys remains to be seen.