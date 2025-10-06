All-island safety campaign targets deadly falls in agriculture

Falls from height remain one of the leading causes of death and serious injury in construction and agriculture.

To tackle this, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) have today (Monday, October 6) launched a month-long, all-island inspection campaign.

Running throughout the month of October, this joint initiative will see inspections taking place on construction sites and farms of all sizes across the island, with the goal of reducing the number of serious injuries and fatalities linked to work at height.

In farming over the last 10 years, there were 37 fatalities as a result of falling from height on the island of Ireland.

Common hazards include falls from ladders, unprotected roof edges, falling from or with stacked bales, and falling through fragile roof materials, particularly on farms where aging structures are still in use.

Inspectors in the agriculture sector will focus on compliance with the legal requirements for working at height, including:

Safe systems of work for any height-related activity;

Use of proper equipment such as MEWPs or secured platforms;

Ensuring safe stacking and handling of bales;

Encouraging farmers to engage competent contractors for high-risk tasks;

Promoting awareness around fragile roofs and proper construction appointments.

Meanwhile, on the island of Ireland in the last 10 years (2015–2024), there were 70 fatalities in the construction industry as a result of falling from height.

Inspectors in the construction sector will focus on compliance with the legal requirements for working at height, including:

Adequate risk assessments and safety planning;

Ensuring workers are trained and competent, with correct CSCS/CSR certification;

Safe use, erection, and inspection of scaffolding and ladders;

Use of fall prevention systems (guardrails, harnesses, netting);

Ensuring that emergency response and rescue plans are in place.

Assistant chief executive, HSA, Adrienne Duff commented: “Falls are entirely preventable, and everyone deserves to return home from work safely and unharmed.

"This campaign aims to raise awareness and drive home the message that taking shortcuts or carrying out work without due regard to the risks involved is not an option.

"Work must be planned and controls put in place to prevent a fall from height.

“Working together with our colleagues in HSENI strengthens this message across the island and allows us to take a united approach to tackling the dangers of working at height," Duff added.

Related Stories

Deputy chief executive, HSENI, Bryan Monson added: “Every year, we continue to see people in Northern Ireland losing their lives or suffering life-changing injuries from falls that could have been prevented.

"Whether it’s a contractor on a busy building site or a farmer fixing a roof at home, the risks are the same and so is the need to plan the work and use the right equipment.

“We’re proud to work alongside the HSA on this all-island campaign to shine a spotlight on the dangers of working at height. We want people to stop and think before climbing that ladder or walking onto that roof.

"Taking a few extra minutes to plan the job properly could save your life," Monson said.