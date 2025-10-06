OPW approves flood mitigation funding for Athlone

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has announced the approval of Westmeath County Council’s application for funding under the OPW Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

Under the scheme, the OPW has approved funding of €18,000 for proposed works which include the installation of a 300mm drainage pipe and gullies to alleviate pluvial flooding at Garrynafela, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

The Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme was introduced by the OPW in 2009.

Since then, eight funding applications by Westmeath County Council have been supported under this scheme.

The purpose of the scheme is to provide funding to local authorities to undertake minor flood mitigation works or studies to address localised flooding and coastal protection problems within their administrative areas.

The scheme generally applies where a solution can be readily identified and achieved in a short time frame.

Under the scheme, applications are considered for projects that are estimated to cost not more than €750,000 in each instance.

Minister with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran

Funding of up to 90% of the cost is available for approved projects.

Applications are assessed by the OPW taking into account the specific economic, social and environmental criteria of the scheme, including a cost-benefit ratio.

Related Stories

Works that are normally the responsibility of the local authorities will generally not be considered for OPW funding.

Where such works would also mitigate the risk of flooding to properties, partial funding may be considered by the OPW.

The local authorities must be satisfied that the works will not have a significant impact on flood risk elsewhere.

The commencement and progression of any works for which funding is approved is then down to each local authority.