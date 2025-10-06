Ministers Heydon & O'Brien launch Bioeconomy Ireland Week

Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O’Brien, together with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, today (Monday, October 6) announced the launch of Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2025, taking place from October 13-19.

Now in its eighth year, Bioeconomy Ireland Week will showcase over 30 events nationwide and online – engaging citizens, farmers, fishers, foresters, entrepreneurs, researchers and policymakers.

This year’s theme is ‘Inspiring local communities for a sustainable, competitive Ireland’.

Launching the week, Minister O’Brien said: “Local communities are at the heart of Ireland’s circular bioeconomy.

"They are the innovators, the early adopters, and the drivers of sustainable change. By working with nature and making the most of our renewable resources, we can build a more competitive, resilient and sustainable Ireland.

"Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2025 is about celebrating that potential, sharing ideas, and inspiring action in every corner of the country.”

Minister Heydon said: “I am delighted to mark the eighth year of Bioeconomy Ireland Week, a key platform for highlighting the opportunities and benefits of the bioeconomy across our society.

"This week is an important reminder of how vital it is to develop greater awareness among our primary producers and the public of the bioeconomy.

"Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2025 is not just about ideas – it is about engagement, collaboration, innovation and action to ensure Ireland remains at the forefront of building a more sustainable, circular and resilient economy and I encourage everyone to get involved.”

Events will highlight how Ireland’s bioeconomy contributes to climate action, sustainable development and competitiveness, and thriving regional, rural, and coastal communities.

Related Stories

Activities will include:

A launch event on October 13, highlighting agri-food bioeconomy business models and value chains and how to finance their development, will be held in Tullamore;

A webinar on October 16 highlighting two new demonstration projects funded under the Shared Island Initiative that are developing innovative bio-based solutions;

A week-long series of events targeting Transition Year students and the public that will take place in Bioeconomy libraries across Ireland.

The week-long series of events is coordinated by the Irish Bioeconomy Network, led by the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), working closely with partners from research, enterprise, and community organisations.