10.5% of motorists fail NCT due to tyre condition

New data shows that 182,160 or 10.5% of motorists failed their National Car Test (NCT) due to tyre condition in the past 12 months.

43,184 of the vehicles tested were recorded as having "dangerously low tread depths" of less than 1.6mm.

To mark the start of Irish Road Safety Week, the Road Safety Authority (RSA), An Garda Síochána, the National Car Testing Service (NCTS) and the Irish Tyre Industry Association (ITIA) have today (Monday, October 6) launched Tyre Safety Day.

According to Mark Synnott, managing director of NCTS, said that the service has detected over 200,000 tyres with defects so far this year.

Separately, An Garda Síochána has also issued 1,755 fixed charge notices for tyre offences this year to date.

The new initiative urges motorists to take greater responsibility for the condition of their tyres and not rely solely on the NCT to flag problems.

Motorists are being reminded of the risks of neglecting tyre maintenance, especially as the winter months approach when wet and slippery conditions make tyre grip and braking distances even more critical.

Sam Waide, chief executive of the RSA, said: “Tyres are the only part of your vehicle in direct contact with the road, and they play a vital role in keeping you safe.

"Worn or defective tyres can mean the difference between stopping in time or being involved in a serious collision.

"Alarmingly, tyres remain the leading cause of NCT failures, which shows that too many motorists are not carrying out basic checks.

"Tyre Safety Day is a reminder that checking your tyres should be a year-round habit, not something left until test time.”

Tyres must meet the correct standard and size for your vehicle, be free from defects, properly inflated, and have a tread depth of at least 1.6mm (1mm for motorcycles).

RSA analysis of coronial data (2015–2020) found that 13% of driver fatalities where vehicle condition was recorded had a defect related to tyres.

Inspector Ross O Doherty, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, added: “Too often, Gardaí encounter vehicles on the road fitted with tyres that fall below acceptable legal and safety standards, posing risks not only to the driver but to all road users.

"We encourage drivers to make tyre checks a regular habit—looking out for signs of wear, damage, or low tread depth—and to replace tyres when necessary."

Related Stories

The organisers of Tyre Safety Day offered the following simple safety tips for motorists:

Carry out a visual check of tyres before every journey;

Look for bulges, cracks, cuts, or uneven wear;

Ensure tyres are inflated to the manufacturer’s recommended pressure;

Replace tyres when tread depth falls below 3mm—new tyres typically have 8mm;

Remember the legal minimum tread is 1.6mm (1mm for motorcycles).

The ITIA is inviting all motorists to avail of a free tyre pressure check and tread depth inspection at participating ITIA registered dealers nationwide this week.

A guide on tyre safety is also available on the ITIA website.