NAP consultation process must include series of public meetings - FFA

Farmers for Action (FFA) has called for the hosting of public meetings as part of a Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) consultation process.

According to the farmers' organisation, the meetings should follow the completion of the final report produced by Northern Ireland’s NAP independent forum.

The forum is expected to host its inaugural meeting under the chairmanship of independent management consultant, Karen Brosnan, over the coming days.

FFA spokesperson William Taylor explained: “It’s important that farmers have their say on the final content of the NAP report.

“And the most effective way of making this happen is through the hosting of public meetings as part of the consultation process that must be held prior to the forum report’s submission being submitted to the Stormont Executive.

“FFA is not included within the membership of the forum. But we still have fundamental policy points to make when it comes to the development of the new NAP.

“We will actively participate in the upcoming consultation process,” the FFA spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, it has already been confirmed that the first order of business for the forum will be that of scrutinising the almost 3,500 submissions received courtesy of the initial NAP consultation process.

This process may take a number of weeks.

Northern Ireland Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir has already indicated that the work of the forum must be completed as a matter of priority.

The grouping’s final report will be subject to an eight-week public consultation, following which the final NAP recommendations will be submitted to the members of the Northern Ireland Executive, who will have the final say on the implementation of the new NAP measures.

The terms of Northern Ireland’s current NAP remain legally binding until the end of 2025.

Looking ahead, the FFA spokesperson noted it is widely accepted that the new NAP will introduce fundamental change in the way farming practices are implemented in Northern Ireland.

Taylor said: “Making this happen will require fundamental investment at farm level, all of which will be undertaken on behalf of the public good.

“Given this reality, Minister Muir must agree to deliver appropriate support measures that will allow farmers make this transition in the most effective way possible.”

There is also universal agreement at farm level that the new NAP must not be used as a vehicle to reduce livestock numbers.

Taylor added: “Key to all of this is the future management and processing of the animal slurries produced on farms.

“Part of the solution here is the export of these materials to Brazil and those other countries from which Northern Ireland imports large quantities of feed materials on an annual basis.”