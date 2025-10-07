Opinion: Budget 2026 will deliver for the tillage sector

There is growing speculation among tillage stakeholders that Budget 2026 will deliver a significant support package for the crops sector.

But the actual size of the financial commitment to be made by government may not be disclosed later today (October 7)

Rather, the root and branch details of what will be provided may well require future meetings that involve Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, his department officials and the various farm organisations.

This approach is leading farming representatives to believe that government is looking at some form of long-term strategy for the crops’ sector.

A leading tillage farmer told Agriland that a one-off support payment would be regarded as a "sticking plaster job". What’s needed is a long-term strategic support commitment from the government.

Heydon stood up at the tillage crisis meeting, held in Naas on September 12, and confirmed that he understood the challenges facing the Irish tillage sector at the present time.

He also committed to reflecting these realities in pre-Budget discussions held at government level in the run-up to today’s Budget.

The various farm organisations have been calling for government to commit to a €65 million annual commitment to tillage, above and beyond the support measures already available during the lifetime of the current Dáil.

This figure mirrors the commitment to the tillage sector made by both government parties in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

Meanwhile, the scale of the financial challenge facing Irish tillage farmers will be further crystallised by the 2025 harvest price schedules that will be published by all the main grain buying organisations over the coming days.

These announcements come at a time when the US and many of the world’s leading cereal and oilseed producing regions are confirming almost record harvest results.

And in a supply/demand-driven world, these developments will act to put further downward pressure on global grain prices.

The Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) is confirming that the UK's maize harvest is gathering pace, with 18% complete and 66% of the crop rated 'good to excellent'.

This is well above the five-year average of 58%.

In addition, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just published its quarterly grain stocks and small grains summary.

The report points to higher-than-expected wheat production and inventories compared with other trade estimates.

All of this is adding to global supply pressures.