New 'Farm Enterprise Data Dashboards' launched

Teagasc has launched new 'Farm Enterprise Data Dashboards', which are described as online tools to provide farmers, advisors and policymakers "with clear insights" into the economic performance of the main farming enterprises.

The dashboards are based off the annual data collected through the National Farm Survey, which Teagasc carries out every year.

Teagasc said that the new dashboards present key farm population data in an accessible format, making it easier to track performance across Irish dairy, cattle, sheep and tillage farms.

Users can view data on output prices, production costs, profit margins, and aspect of the "technical performance" of farm enterprises.

The dashboards includes data going back 10 years, allowing for comparison over time, Teagasc said.

The farm advisory and education authority has also published its Farm Enterprise Factsheets for 2024, providing insights into the financial and technical performance of a range of farm enterprises.

These are also based on National Farm Survey data.

Commenting on the launch of the new dashboards, head of agricultural economics at Teagasc, Trevor Donnellan, said: "The farm dashboard represents an important development in making it easier for users to explore reliable data relating to Irish agriculture.

"By providing accessible and reliable information, this tool will help inform better decision-making on farms and at the policy level," Donnellan added.

Also commenting, director of Teagasc Prof. Frank O'Mara said: "The Farm Enterprise Dashboards build on Teagasc's commitment to transparency, evidence-based research, and our continuing support to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of Irish agriculture.

"They will also serve as a valuable resource for researchers, industry stakeholders and policymakers in understanding the dynamics of Irish farming today," Prof. O'Mara added.

A series of other dashboards, covering fertiliser use, farm sustainability and other key agricultural data, are due to be released in the coming weeks, Teagasc said.

The launch of the dashboards and factsheets coincide with the publication of the final results of the National Farm Survey, which Teagasc said confirm the preliminary survey results published during the summer.

The dashboards and factsheets can be viewed on the Teagasc website.