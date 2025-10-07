Roscommon Mart says no change to sales amid exporter threat

Roscommon Co-operative Livestock Mart has said that there will be no changes to its sales this week, despite suggestions from some weanling exporters that they will not be at the marts from this week.

Agriland reported last week that several weanling exporters were threatening to boycott mart sales from this week on the alleged basis that calves were not being appropriately dosed or vaccinated.

This has led to concern from farm organisations and some politicians.

The issue was discussed at a meeting last week between exporters and Animal Health Ireland (AHI).

Now, Roscommon Mart has moved to confirm that it will go ahead with its weanling sales as planned this week, and has also criticised the move from exporters.

In a statement, the mart said: "Roscommon Mart whishes to acknowledge the recent communications from certain Irish weanling exporters.

"Animal health has always been and will continue to be of the utmost importance to Irish farmers," the mart added.

While the mart said it welcomed the talks between the exporters and AHI, it questioned why it wasn't done sooner.

"Roscommon Mart welcomes the recent engagement between Animal Health Ireland and some Irish Cattle Exporters. However, we are of the view that this interaction should have taken place much earlier so that any change in requirement for the presentation of weanling to marts could have been communicated to farmers in advance of the busy sales season," the mart statement said.

"Roscommon Mart takes very seriously its responsibilities to both its suppliers and customers.

Related Stories

"It is unfortunate that any action could not have been postponed until all potential solutions had been explored," the statement added.

The mart outlined the schedule for its weanling sales this week, confirming no change to its plans.

"There will be no change to this week's schedule, with our show and sale of weanlings commencing at 4:00p.m (today, Tuesday, October 7) with over 60 pens of bulls in ring 1 and 30 pens of heifers in ring 2 followed immediately by the sale of 22 outstanding springing heifers," the mart said.