Trailer theft investigated by gardaí in Wexford

An Garda Síochána are investigating the theft of a trailer from Esmonde Road, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

The theft is suspected to have occurred between September 24-26, 2025.

Another image of the missing trailer. Source: An Garda Síochána Wexford Facebook

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who recognises the trailer or has any information that may assist the investigation to contact their nearest garda station, or preferably the Enniscorthy Garda Station by calling 053 924 2580.

Additionally, information can be provided to the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Separately, a free property marking event has been organised by An Garda Síochána in Wexford this weekend to offer the local community an opportunity to have Eircodes engraved onto their valuables, such as bicycles, tools, garden equipment, and trailers.

Gardaí stated that engraved property are harder to sell on if stolen and easier for gardaí to return if recovered.

The event will occur Saturday, October 11 from 12:00p.m-2:00p.m at the The Vine Cottage in Saltmills, Co. Wexford.

Elsewhere, An Garda Síochána attached to the Mayo South Community Engagement Area held their own property marking event in Claremorris last month.

Gardaí Alan McGrath and John Monaghan were in attendance to help facilitate the event in Claremorris, Co. Mayo

According to the gardai, just under 50 people attended the event and multiple items were uniquely marked with personal Eircodes, including trailers, quads, lawnmowers, and power tools - in the hope of making the items "less appealing to would-be thieves".

Gardai in Claremorris hope to hold another property marking event in Ballinrobe "in the not too distant future".

The national community development organisation, Muintir na Tíre have also organised many property-marking events in Cork.

The organisation, with the help of An Garda Síochána, hosted an event at Kilnamartrya GAA last week where they branded the local community's valuable property.

Muintir na Tíre recommended using attendees' drivers licence number - which is labelled as '4d' on licences - as the brand instead of Eircodes.

The organisation said: "We believe that to allow criminals learn the Eircode location of a valuable item is a potential risk; your 4d number stays with you for life."