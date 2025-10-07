Budget 2026: Funding allocated for 'Tillage Support Scheme'

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon has said that funding has been allocated under Budget 2026 for a 'Tillage Support Scheme'.

It comes as the tillage sector, facing mounting income pressure due to low prices and high costs, has been awaiting announcements in Budget 2026 with some anticipation.

The national budget was revealed today (Tuesday, October 7) by Minister for Finance Pachal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers.

Commenting after the budget announcement, Minister Heydon said that "at least" €50 million would be allocated for this new Tillage Support Scheme, as well as the Protein Aid Scheme and the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

The minister said: "The tillage sector is a critical part of agri-food sector producing high-quality animal feed, bedding and ingredients for the food and drinks industry.

"At a challenging time for the sector, I will be supporting the tillage sector in 2026 with funding of at least €50 million through the Protein Aid Scheme, the Straw Incorporation Measure and a Tillage Support Scheme."

Minister Heydon said that he will speak with sector stakeholders in order to design the new support scheme.

"Having secured a funding allocation for this scheme, I intend to consult with stakeholders on its design and operation in due course," he said.

"These measures will help support tillage farm incomes and provide a strong base to protect the future of tillage farming in Ireland," Minister Heydon added.

The minister also said that funding allocated for the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) will allow for a "targeted reopening" for tillage farmers.

Organic farming has been allocated €58.6 million for next year through the OFS.

Minister Heydon said that this funding will "provide for a continuation of financial support to these farmers and encourage the production of organic foods".

He added: "This will also facilitate a targeted reopening of the scheme to farmers in the tillage sector."

Related Stories

Elsewhere, Budget 2026 has provided extensions for key agricultural taxation and financial measures.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced earlier that the slurry storage capital allowance, as well as key tax reliefs for farmers, will be extended.

Commenting on this, Minister Heydon said: "Supporting young farmers and facilitating generational renewal is critical to ensure a bright future for the agri-food sector. Budget 2026 will provide a number of practical measures for young farmers and their families.

"The Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming recently submitted its report to me. I am very pleased that, following extensive engagement with my colleague Minister Donohoe, today’s Budget takes the first steps to addressing the Commission’s recommendations with a view to supporting the next generation of farmers," he added.