Motorists urged to be vigilant during deer breeding season

The Irish Deer Commission has issued a warning to motorists to be vigilant during deer breeding season.

Tensions are rising in forests and woodland as the rutting or deer breeding season gets under way, the time of the year when male deer are driven by an urge to reproduce.

From late September until early November the clash of antlers will be heard as males show off their virility to potential mates and they parade around showing off their armoury of antlers.

While the rut is an experience to witness, it is also a time when there is an increased incident of road traffic accidents involving deer as male deer go in search of females and younger males are ousted by dominant males forcing deer to cross public roads and motorways.

The Irish Deer Commission is calling on motorists to be vigilant at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active, particularly in high risk areas such as woodlands and mountains.

Drivers in high risk areas are advised to reduce speed where they see a warning sign and stay alert.

The advice is to prepare to stop and avoid swerving as you could hit another obstacle or oncoming vehicle.

"When you see a deer 'dip your headlights' as the full beam may cause the deer to freeze. If a deer has crossed in front of your vehicle, be aware that others may follow. Do not approach an injured deer," the commission has said.

If you are involved in a road traffic accident involving a deer or come across a deer that has been involved in a road traffic accident, you are advised to immediately contact the local gardaí.

The Irish Deer Commission operates a humane deer dispatch scheme with 135 trained volunteers assisting agencies and charities who deal with an increasing number of deer vehicle collisions nationally.