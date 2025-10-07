Budget 2026: Farm, forestry sector and animal welfare supports

Outlined in the expenditure report for Budget 2026 is the programme for farm, forestry sector supports and controls.

The government has said that the aim of this programme is to provide income and targeted supports to farmers and others in the agri-food sector to underpin the rural economy and optimise environmental sustainability.

Under this programme, the 2026 allocation will allow the department to:

Continue to provide income supports, including on-farm investments, and environmental and

water quality measures through the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan;

Environment Scheme (ACRES) scheme;

Continue to assist about 17,000 farmers to produce better quality animals and implement practical

animal welfare measures on their farms under the National Sheep Scheme;

Continue to support investment in the tillage and horticulture sectors;

Continue to support over 5,400 farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme.

Announcing Budget 2026, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: "[I] have decided to extend the Farm Consolidation (Stamp Duty) relief, Farm Restructuring (CGT) relief and the Young Trained Farmer (Stamp Duty) relief to the end of 2029. I am also expanding the scope of Farm Restructuring Relief to include woodlands and forestry."

The aim of the food safety, animal and plant health and animal welfare programme, according to the government, is to "promote and to safeguard public, animal and plant health and animal welfare for the benefit of consumers and producers and wider society".

Under this programme, the 2026 allocation will enable the department to:

Carry out 8,300 food safety and hygiene inspections to deliver food safety;

Continue to undertake nine million bovine TB tests on cattle;

Carry out 600 health inspections and 300 welfare inspections on farms;

Conduct 92,000 consignment inspections of food, animals and plants at Border Control posts;

Carry out 17,000 plant import health inspections.

Minister for Public Expenditure, Alan Chambers told the Dáil today (Tuesday, October 7): "At the heart of towns and villages across Ireland, agriculture and food production is a cornerstone of our economy."