Budget 2026: Farm, forestry sector and animal welfare supports

Outlined in the expenditure report for Budget 2026 is the programme for farm, forestry sector supports and controls.
The government has said that the aim of this programme is to provide income and targeted supports to farmers and others in the agri-food sector to underpin the rural economy and optimise environmental sustainability.
Under this programme, the 2026 allocation will allow the department to:
Announcing Budget 2026, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: "[I] have decided to extend the Farm Consolidation (Stamp Duty) relief, Farm Restructuring (CGT) relief and the Young Trained Farmer (Stamp Duty) relief to the end of 2029. I am also expanding the scope of Farm Restructuring Relief to include woodlands and forestry."
The aim of the food safety, animal and plant health and animal welfare programme, according to the government, is to "promote and to safeguard public, animal and plant health and animal welfare for the benefit of consumers and producers and wider society".
Under this programme, the 2026 allocation will enable the department to:
Minister for Public Expenditure, Alan Chambers told the Dáil today (Tuesday, October 7): "At the heart of towns and villages across Ireland, agriculture and food production is a cornerstone of our economy."