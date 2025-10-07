LMC reviews NI farm quality assurance strategy

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has completed a comprehensive review of Northern Ireland’s Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBLFQAS) strategy.

The details of the strategic priorities for NIBLFQAS for the next three years have been developed and agreed unanimously by the commission’s FQAS Industry Board members.

LMC’s head of quality assurance, Gillian Davis, explained that the commission took the opportunity presented by the publishing of the UK Farm Assurance Review in January 2025 "to develop the key strategic priorities of NIBLFQAS".

“These strategic priorities align with the overarching recommendations noted in the UK review and give a clear direction for NIBLFQAS for the next number of years.

“This most recent review formalises many ideas that had been under discussion within the membership of both the FQAS Standards Setting Committee and the FQAS Industry Board for some time.

“NIBLFQAS has delivered in a very tangible way for beef and sheep farmers here in Northern Ireland over many years," Davis said.

According to the LMC representative, all schemes must evolve to reflect changing circumstances that impact with the passing of time.

She explained: “It has always been a priority of the membership within the FQAS Industry Board to deliver a scheme that has optimal transparency while also managing to make best use of farmers’ time and resources in the most cost-effective way possible.”

Gillian cites the role of new technologies in this regard.

She said: “For example, the increased use of digitisation - a key recommendation within the review - meets this requirement in a very effective manner.

“This is one area we would be keen to move forward in the near future.”

The NIBLFQAS standards and rules are formally reviewed every three years as a matter of routine.

The standards review process will commence early in 2026 and coincide with the re-evaluation of the various farm quality assurance schemes operating within the UK.

Davis added: “The work undertaken in agreeing a strategy for NIBLFQAS is centred on meeting the specific needs of beef and sheep farmers in Northern Ireland.

“And to this extent, it is a stand-alone evaluation, reflecting the structure and requirements of the local red meat sector.

“However, NIBLFQAS must also complement the standards agreed for the other farm quality assurance schemes operating throughout the rest of the UK.

“This then guarantees farm quality assured beef and lamb produced here in Northern Ireland secures full recognition when it comes to generating shelf space in retail outlets throughout GB, our most important market,” the LMC head of quality assurance added.