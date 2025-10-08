ESB Networks Autumn Safety Series 2025: Weather-related risks on farms

Agriland Media Group is delighted to collaborate with ESB Networks to bring you the ESB Networks Autumn Safety Series 2025.

Farming is a high risk occupation and it is even more so when severe weather arrives. Now is the time to plan in order to minimise the effects of severe weather on your farm and your family.

ESB Networks has provided farmers with helpful tips on how to stay safe on the farm during the autumn and winter seasons.

Recent weather conditions have been a timely reminder of how storms and winds can damage electricity wires and poles, so it is always important to be alert.

To keep you safe as we get through autumn and winter, Claire Mulholland, Public Safety Manager with ESB Networks has put together 10 tips for safer farming in the presence of electricity:

Understand that electricity lines are always live, and that electricity always seeks the shortest, easiest path to the ground - including through people;

Identify all overhead electricity lines prior to beginning work using tools or heavy machinery. This includes ladders, trimmers, strimmers, and saws, as well as spray booms, cranes, tipper lorries, grain augers or other farm machinery;

Always check if there are buried cables and services before digging. Email [email protected] or call 1800 372 757 to get maps of ESB network cables;

or call to get maps of ESB network cables; When traversing fields, plan your route to maintain a safe distance from overhead lines, stay wires and electricity poles. Where possible, work parallel to lines rather than crossing under them. Electricity can ‘arc’ or jump gaps, meaning you do not need to make contact with the line to be at risk;

Remember, liquid and electricity are a dangerous combination. Exercise extreme caution when using power washing or irrigation equipment, or spreading slurry near overhead lines;

If your tractor comes in contact with an overhead line, remain in the cab until the electricity has been shut off by an ESB Networks technician. A wrong move could result in serious injury or death. Warn others to keep their distance. If you must exit the cab, jump clear of the tractor and land with both feet, taking care to avoid touching the ground with your hands. Then, take short steps until you are safely 10m away;

Avoid storing silage or other materials near power lines, in order to reduce the chance that a loader may come in contact with the power lines;

Always use a licensed electrician for all repairs or new installations, including electric fences and stand-by generators. Such generators require a proper changeover switch at the main distribution board and should never be plugged into an electrical socket;

Never touch fallen wires, or handle livestock that may be in contact with electricity wires. Notify ESB Networks of any fallen lines immediately;

In an emergency, call ESB Networks’ 24/7 service on 1800 372 999 with the GPS coordinates or the Eircode for your location.

ESB Networks Farm Safety Booklet now available

At ESB Networks, safety is at the heart of everything we do and we are proud to launch the updated Farm Safety Booklet.

Designed to help farmers, contractors, and rural workers stay safe around electricity, whether you're planning construction, cutting timber, or simply moving machinery around the farm - this booklet is your go-to resource for staying safe.

If you have any concerns, please phone ESB Networks immediately. In an emergency situation, the speed of your phone call could make all the difference.

The emergency contact number is 1800 372 999 (24-hour / 7-day service).

Save this number in your mobile phone today.