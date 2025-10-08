Case extends Optum range upwards with three new models

Following a package of upgrades to its existing Optum range back in May, Case have added a trio of new tractors to the series - the Optum 360, 390, and 440.

These new machines slot in above the present models with 360hp, 390hp and 435hp on tap, and have at their heart a new Cursor 9 engine from FPT.

FPT itself bills the six cylinder 8.7L Cursor 9 as being a truck engine with three variants, each offering less power than Case appears to have extracted from them in this agricultural application.

Added benefits

Case claims that the new Optum series offers faster transport speeds, and increased service intervals and fuel autonomy, along with integrated precision technology.

This includes Connectivity Included, a Case IH feature that eliminates subscriptions for machine connectivity, along with telematics and ISOBUS compatibility with Tractor Implement Management (TIM).

The three tractors have an impressive 6.1m (20ft) turning radius despite an overall length of 5.7m, although Case as yet has not made it generally known how this is achieved.

A central tyre inflation system reduces pressures for field work

It has been suggested that the engine has been pressed into service as a load-bearing component, doing away with the restriction of chassis rails, yet that is not made clear in the details released so far.

A major reason for manufacturers moving away from this design feature over the years is that it places stresses on the engine block, which will cause it to distort, degrading the seal provided by the piston rings and so adversely affecting emissions.

However, it can reduce the overall weight, which for the basic model is 12.5t while the maximum gross technical weight is 19t.

Optum for transport work

The maximum road speed is for top-end Optums is 60kph, made possible by the independent front axle suspension paired with upgraded braking, transmission, and hydraulics.

A new 4x2 CVXDrive transmission is available as an option, while dual hydraulic pumps can be specified if extra oil flow is required.

The service interval has been extended to 750 hours, and there is a fully integrated central tyre inflation system to cater for the different demands upon tyres that field and road work impose.

An updated power take-off (PTO) and a new rear 3-point linkage with increased lift capacity also come as part of the package.

The cabs have been upgraded to include vehicle suspension options and other comfort enhancements such as walk-in entry steps, integrated toolbox storage, and a built-in water tank for convenient hand-washing.