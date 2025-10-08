Dairy Council NI announces new chair and vice chair

The board of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland (DCNI) has today (Wednesday, 8 October) announced that they have elected a new chair and vice chair for the organisation.

Ivor Broomfield has been appointed as chair of the DCNI at their most recent annual general meeting. He replaces Dermot Farrell, who left the role in July 2025.

Broomfield is also a current director for Dale Farm and a dairy farmer in his home county of Armagh.

Speaking following his appointment as chair, Broomfield commented: "It is a real honour to be elected chair of the Dairy Council, which has always played a vital role within the fabric of Northern Ireland’s dairy community.

"The Dairy Council serves as a robust industry voice for local dairy farmers and processors, to meet the challenges and opportunities head-on with a united front.

"The next few years, in particular, will not be straightforward, with changing weather conditions, uncertainties in global trade landscapes and new regulation placing acute pressures on farmers and processors alike.

"Yet the sector has long proven both its resilience and its ability to produce high-quality milk and dairy products that continue to be in demand at home and overseas."

Broomfield stated that he looks forward to working with the DCNI board to support farmers and processors in navigating the challenges that face the dairy sector.

The newly appointed chair also said that he hopes to continue the DCNI's work in helping to "shape the policies and practices that ensure the NI dairy sector is best placed to grow on a sustainable footing."

Vice chair

David Chestnutt, who has been an active member of the DCNI board since 2018, has been elected as vice chair for the company.

Chestnutt has served as a milk procurement manager at the global cheese company Leprino for the past 10 years.

Chesnutt said: "I am very much looking forward to working with Ivor and the DCNI team over the next two years, when the NI dairy sector will no doubt face great challenges but also significant opportunities.

"Prior to my current role at Leprino, I worked in the procurement of livestock for Dunbia and have seen first-hand the number of synergies between the beef and dairy sectors, presenting opportunities to work in tandem to shape a sustainable growth trajectory for the local sector.

"Bringing this knowledge and know-how around the same table within the Dairy Council ensures our industry has the expertise necessary to deal with the challenges, and opportunities, that lie ahead," he added.