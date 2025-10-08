Countdown underway to AXA National Dairy Show 2025

Final preparations are well underway at the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co. Cork ahead of the AXA National Dairy Show 2025.

One of the main highlights on the annual showing calendar for pedigree dairy breeders takes place this Friday and Saturday (October 10-11).

This prestigious event, now in its 43rd year, provides the ultimate stage for breeders to showcase their cows and young stock.

It also allows the country's top young handlers to display their talents and skill.

AXA National Dairy Show

The show will get underway at 2:30p.m on Friday with the National Showmanship League finals and the handler classes.

The competitors in the Showmanship League finals have accumulated points at various shows throughout the country during the year.

Andrea Rafferty is the official judge for the Young Members' Association (YMA) event.

The Co. Monaghan native has years of experience in the showring, having participated in various YMA events from a young age.

Image: Maria Kelly

The various breed classes will begin with the Jersey young stock on Friday evening.

This year's judge is Cord Hormann from Germany who owns the renowned Wilcor Herd.

The herd is internationally recognised for its focus on breeding and marketing elite genetics from type families worldwide.

Cord is also no stranger to the showring and was named the supreme champion at the German National Show in 2023.

Hormann will have a packed schedule of Holstein and Jersey classes on Saturday before he selects the AXA National Dairy Show Supreme Champion that evening.

Attractions

Away from the buzz of the showring, there will be plenty to entertain and inform visitors to the show.

The event hosts Ireland’s largest specialised dairy trade exhibition, including artificial insemination (AI); animal health; breeding; dairy agricultural technology; milking equipment; robotics; machinery; finance; nutrition; soil and land management, and more.

Among the international exhibitors at this year’s show will be the Chinese animal nutrition company, Yahe.

The Beijing-based firm specialises in ruminant product research and development.

Image: Maria Kelly

On Friday evening, the AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards will take place.

The annual awards recognise a new product or service which has been launched over the past 12 months that has revolutionised some aspect of dairy farming.

Calf village

Visitors will also have a chance to visit the Rispoval Calf Village which is making a return to the AXA National Dairy Show following its debut last year.

The village, sponsored by animal health company Zoetis, will offer a comprehensive showcase of calf care, expert advice and youngstock solutions.

There will be plenty on offer for machinery enthusiasts, including tractors and a display of crew cab vehicles.

The AXA National Dairy Show 2025 will be open to the public from 2:00p.m to 9:30p.m on Friday (October 11) and from 9:30a.m to 5:30p.m on Saturday (October 12)