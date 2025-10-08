Spiritans confirm Rockwell Farm to be sold

The Spiritans religious order has confirmed that it intends to sell Rockwell Farm which is located in the heart of the Golden Vale.

The sale of the Co. Tipperary farm - which at one time was estimated to cover an area in the region of 310ha (765ac) - is one of a number of assets belonging to the Spiritans that may be sold to fund "redress payments".

In a statement issued today (Wednesday, October 8) the Congregation of the Holy Spirit, better known as the Spiritans stated that "a commitment was made to those sexually abused by Spiritans that we would provide a clear update on the steps we are taking towards redress and healing for all who suffered sexual abuse".

The religous order also stated: "We have been fully transparent about our financial position. The reality is we do not yet have the liquid resources required to begin issuing redress payments.

"Our plan, as part of the overall financial restructuring of the province is to create the required liquidity by selling Spiritan assets.

"Progress is being made and Rockwell Farm will be the first of these properties to be sold, but this involves multiple legal, valuation and regulatory steps that simply take time to complete."

Spiritans

The Spiritans also outlined that as a registered charitable organisation it is subject to the oversight of the Charities Regulator and subject to audit.

"We ask for understanding as we continue to navigate these complex financial and legal steps.

"We will provide a further public update as soon as key transactions are concluded and timelines can be confirmed with confidence," the order stated.

Farm

Rockwell College farm was founded by the Holy Ghost Fathers in 1864.

Rockwell Agricultural College had previously operated on the grounds of the farm but it closed in 2001.

The Rockwell Farm's commercial dairy unit at one time had a milking platform spaning some 192ha (475ac) which supported a dairy herd of 620 cows.