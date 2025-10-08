New climate action training course for agri-professionals

A new climate action training course aimed at agri-professionals in sales, advisory, training, and support roles has been officially launched.

The ‘Climate Action and Farm Sustainability’ course has been developed by Teagasc, in partnership with Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB).

The course aims to upskill participants in climate change and its impacts on farming.

Climate action

The course will focus on sources of farm emissions and technologies to reduce emissions, while developing a farm sustainability plan through AgNav.

AgNav is a digital sustainability platform, available to farmers and advisors across Ireland.

The platform was created through a partnership between Teagasc, Bord Bia, and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

During the course, participants will learn about the role of farm biodiversity in reducing emissions, with implementation of farm measures to improve water quality.

The course starts this autumn at the Teagasc Environmental Research Centre at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

Science

Speaking at the launch of the new course, Professor Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc, said:

“This course will provide agri-professionals with the opportunity to explore the science behind farm technologies available to Irish farmers to reduce farm emission, while improving farm productivity and profitability.

"The course will be delivered at Teagasc centres and include farm visits to demonstrate the practical application of technologies to reduce farm emissions."

Joe Cunningham, chief executive of LOETB, added: “We are delighted to partner with Teagasc on the rollout of the Climate Action and Farm Sustainability programme which will help address one of the most pressing challenges facing farming today.

"Equipping agricultural professionals with this knowledge and expertise will support farmers in reducing farm emissions, while ensuring long-term viability and sustainability of the farm for future generations.”

Mark Gibson, head of the Knowledge Transfer Outreach and Innovation Department in Teagasc, acknowledged the work of Teagasc staff and LOETB on developing the course.

"This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to providing affordable and practical learning opportunities to the agri-food sector which support the adoption of sustainable practices across sector," he said.