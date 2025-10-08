CSO: Green diesel clearances up 1.6% in first seven months

Excise clearances of marked gas oil, also known as green diesel, were 1.6% higher in the first seven months of 2025 when compared with the same period last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Excise clearances of marked gas oil in July 2025, at 105 million litres, were down 4% compared with the July 2024 figure of 109 million litres.

Green diesel is primarily used for off-road purposes such as agriculture and the heating of larger buildings.

CSO

The data published today (Wednesday, October 8) also shows that autodiesel clearances were 4.3% lower in the first seven months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Unleaded petrol clearances were 3.8% higher in the first seven months of 2025 compared with last year.

Excise clearances of unleaded petrol in July 2025, at 98 million litres, were 1% higher than the July 2024 figure of 97 million litres.

This was the highest volume of unleaded petrol clearances recorded for the month of July since 2018.

The monthly mean air temperature recorded at Dublin Airport in July 2025 was 16.6°C.

This was the fifth highest July mean air temperature recorded at Dublin Airport since the time series began in 1960.

Kerosene clearances fell by 2.4% in the first seven months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. Kerosene is mainly used as a home heating fuel.

Excise clearances of kerosene in July 2025, at 25 million litres, were down 24% compared with the July 2024 figure of 33 million litres.

Excise clearances

Commenting on the release, Dympna Corry, statistician in the CSO Climate and Energy Division, said:

"Autodiesel clearances were 3.7% lower when comparing the 12-month rolling period of August 2024-July 2025 with August 2023-July 2024.

"Clearances are the duty paid on the quantity of oil removed from bonded warehouses and provide a proxy for sales.

"Wholesale prices of autodiesel in July 2025 were higher than July 2024, while wholesale prices of unleaded petrol in July 2025 were lower than July 2024.

"Unleaded Petrol clearances were up 4.2% when comparing the 12-month rolling period of August 2024-July 2025 with August 2023-July 2024."