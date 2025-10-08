Minister welcomes Budget funds of €256m for heritage and nature

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan has welcomed an allocation of €256 million for nature restoration and heritage in Ireland.

This figure represents a 15% increase on the 2025 Budget allocation that supports agencies including the National Monuments Service, National Built Heritage Service, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), Heritage Council and Waterways Ireland

Minister O’Sullivan said the NPWS would play an even greater role as the custodians of our natural heritage: "The 20% increase for the NPWS is significant and underscores the state’s commitment to our upcoming Nature Restoration Plan.

"It will enable large-scale habitat restoration, strengthen species recovery and invasive species removal programmes and enable continued investment in our National Parks and Nature Reserves for visitors and nature lovers alike.

"It also brings the core NPWS budget above €100 million for the first time—a symbolic milestone in sustained investment in nature.”

There was also an increase in funding to the National Monuments Service, the National Built Heritage Service and the Heritage Council.

Minister O'Sullivan added: “Budget 2026 will support even more communities across the country to protect and conserve their local built heritage and archaeological monuments.

"The 10% increase in funding here will have a knock-on effect for local community employment, with the preservation of monuments and restoration of built heritage of their areas creating thousands of traditional building person-hours for our skilled craftspeople and their apprentices.”

"... In protecting our monuments and waterways, our parks and wild places, we are not just preserving and protecting the past – we are planting the seeds of a living legacy, where built and natural heritage thrive together for generations yet to come.”

