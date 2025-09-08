PSNI unveils new campaign to tackle 'rural crime'

A new campaign focusing on rural crime, which is led by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and various organisations who are part of the Rural Crime Partnership (RCP), begins today (Monday, September 8).

Rural Crime Week 2025 aims to highlight key issues such as "tackling violence against women and girls, road safety and firearm safety", as well as focusing on farm security and crime prevention.

Rural Crime lead for the PSNI, Superintendent Johnston McDowell, said: “Whilst agricultural crime has recorded a marked decrease in the past 12 months, thanks in no small part to the combined efforts of the Rural Crime Partnership, Agricultural and Rural Crime overall remain key priorities for policing.

"Often when we think of rural crime we think of the theft of farm machinery or plant, livestock theft, or burglary.

"However, as with any diverse, dynamic community in our society, the issues faced by rural communities and the crimes experienced in those communities, are complex and ever-evolving".

Superintendent McDowell said the PSNI works closely with its counterparts in An Garda Síochána and other law enforcement agencies to "combat rural criminality".

He also detailed that the police force has "dedicated, expert analysts who provide important data which is used to inform policing activity and to help ensure that our limited resources are properly allocated".

The Rural Crime Week initiative in Northern Ireland will also be replicated by police forces across the UK.

In addition, the National Rural Crime Network, which serves rural communities across England and Wales, will also hold their own focus week to "shine a light on the victims of rural crime" and the action needed to better protect them.

Meanwhile, according to the PSNI, a total of 183 agricultural crimes were recorded in the past 12 months in Northern Ireland, which represents a decrease of 31 on the previous 12 months.

Superintendent McDowell also stressed today that the PSNI is very aware "that every crime or incident has a real impact on the individual, their families and their community".

"Our work with those affected by rural crime in any guise continues to be of great importance across all areas of policing," he added.

The RCP is made up of representatives from the PSNI; Department of Justice; Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA); Ulster Farmers’ Union; Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster; Policing and Community Safety Partnerships; the Federation of Small Businesses; and National Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Society.

DAERA Minister, Andrew Muir, believes Rural Crime Week "is a vital opportunity to shine a spotlight on the unique challenges" faced by rural communities in Northern Ireland.

Justice Minister Naomi Long also welcomed the launch of the campaign today.

She said: "This annual campaign provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the signs of rural crime, including incidents of domestic violence in rural communities, and encourages everyone to report them using the usual methods, including reporting anonymously via Crimestoppers.

"It is only by reporting crimes that we can begin to tackle those who seek to target the rural community in this way,” the minister for justice said.