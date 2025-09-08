Mental health initiative launches next phase of programme nationwide

Phase Two of Farm Well Hub has launched to boost mental health and wellbeing in farming communities across Ireland.

Building on the success of its pilot programme in 2024, Farm Well Hub launched Phase Two, which is a national initiative dedicated to improving the physical and mental wellbeing of farmers and farm families.

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and led by Amella Wellbeing Coaching & Consultancy Ltd, Farm Well Hub is a digital wellbeing platform tailored for the agricultural sector.

According to Farm Well Hub, this new phase will focus on capacity building through a variety of free mental health and wellness training programmes, online challenges, video resources, and collaborative campaigns, all designed to meet the real-life needs of the farming community.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Suicide or Survive (SOS) as the mental health delivery partner and supported by key sectoral collaborators, including:

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA);

Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA);

Teagasc;

Mental health consultant, Finola Colgan Carey.

Farm Well Hub said that Colgan Carey's insights and experience are helping to shape the programme so that it reflects the unique needs of rural Ireland.

Phase Two of the initiative introduces a wide range of supports such as: online training on stress, self-care and resilience; support programmes for those helping loved ones with mental health challenges; a '5 Ways to Wellbeing' campaign; and ongoing wellness challenges and weekly updates.

Anne-Marie Doran, project lead and founder of Amella Wellbeing Coaching & Consultancy Ltd said: “We're not just talking about health - we're building a culture of wellbeing within farming."

“This is about making mental health support and education part of everyday life on the farm.”