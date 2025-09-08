Safety-inspired tattoo parlour set to be at Ploughing Championships

Gas Networks Ireland will be making its mark at the National Ploughing Championships 2025 with a tattoo-themed activation, designed to raise awareness of pipeline safety, and showcase the role of renewable as in Ireland's farming future.

At the heart of the stand is the 'Dial Before You Dig' tattoo parlour, where visitors can choose from a range of striking temporary tattoos.

The tattoo carries Gas Networks Ireland's core safety message, and a vital reminder to always check the location of underground gas pipes before breaking ground.

The activation highlights the importance of the free dial before you dig (DBYD) service, which provides maps, guidance and expert support to farmers, landowners and contractors before starting any excavation work.

Head of health, safety and quality at Gas Networks Ireland, Paul O'Brien said: "We want this safety message to stick. Striking a gas pipeline can cause harm, disruption or even worse.

"A quick check with our DBYD service by phone, email or online is a vital step that helps keep everyone safe," O'Brien added.

Gas Networks Ireland has also teamed up with social media personality James Doyle, who is supporting the campaign as a safety ambassador.

Doyle will appear at the Gas Networks Ireland stand at the Ploughing Championships on Tuesday, September 16.

Elsewhere in the stand, is a dedicated zone showing how renewable biomethane gas will help Ireland meet climate targets, while creating new revenue streams for farmers.

A live 3D printer will build a model anaerobic digestion plant across the three days.

There is also a 'Talks Stage', with daily sessions featuring safety demonstrations, farming innovators, and renewable energy experts, as well as a 'Family Zone' which includes a sandpit and child-friendly tattoo designs to keep younger visitors entertained, while reinforcing the safety message.

Visitors can also take part in a treasure-hunt quiz across the stand and be in with a chance to win prizes.