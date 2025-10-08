Support for farmers in Budget 2026 is 'wholly inadequate' - Mullooly

Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly has said that the government's response in Budget 2026 to key agriculture sectors which he referred to as "in crisis, particularly the tillage and suckler cow sectors", is "wholly inadequate".

Mullooly also noted how the Budget falls short of the €250/ha support that was sought by farm organisations.

He said: "The Budget provides just €50 million for tillage farmers; that leaves a massive shortfall at a time when many farmers are struggling to remain viable."

Regarding suckler cow farmers, Mullooly has accused the government of going back on its pre-election pledge to support suckler cow farmers with grant assistance of €300 per cow.

"There’s nothing in this Budget at all for these farmers who are already threatened out of existence."

The MEP highlighted the reported 35% decline in suckler cow numbers since 2013 and stated that "this Budget once again fails to deliver the financial supports needed or to honour commitments made to beef farmers."

Generational Renewal

Mullooly welcomed the extension of the Tax Relief for Young Farmers until 2029, describing it as "a useful measure to encourage new entrants into the sector."

However, he noted that Budget 2026 was "was a missed opportunity to provide real backing for generational renewal."

Mullooly said that he will be "closely monitoring additional Irish government funding for young farmers following the forthcoming Generational Renewal Commission report to ensure meaningful action is taken."

"I have been raising the urgency of Generational Renewal at European level, and I am confident that there will be additional supports from the EU; I now hope to see the same response from the Minister at home," he added.

Related Stories

CBAM

Additionally, Mullooly highlighted that Budget 2026 comes against the backdrop of the new tax on fertiliser imports into EU, known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

According to the MEP, the measure represents an additional levy of over €100 million in total on Irish agriculture in the years ahead, as it "is expected to increase fertiliser costs by up to €80/t initially, rising to more than €250/t by 2034."