DAFM planning 'lean review' to improve management of TB programme

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) plans to carry out a "lean review" next year to improve the management and administration of the TB programme.

In a Budget 2026 Expenditure Report DAFM sets out its plans for a number of potential "reforms" to be carried out next year.

It highlights that the new TB Action Plan is a "core pillar of Budget 2026" and that the total budget to fight the disease has been increased to €157 million.

According to DAFM in order to "ensure this funding is delivered efficiently" it plans to look at improving how the programme could be administered and managed, particulary "through enhanced streamlining of existing work processes at individual Registered Veterinary Office (RVO) level".

DAFM and scheme reforms

The department also intends to look at the potential combining of multiple schemes in the future.

"Schemes to be evaluated for effectiveness in 2026 include the Multi Species Sward Measure (MSSM) and Red Clover Silage Measure (RCSM)," it outlined in the budget report.

Separately DAFM intends further "modest-scale consolidations" in relation to staff in regional offices during 2026.

It has pointed to its decision to consolidate "200 staff into offices, relinquishing rental on three, no-longer-used, offices in the process" in Portlaoise.

Fees

One other key area that DAFM will review next year is the fees it charges in a range of areas including laboratory fees, certification fees, disease levies and official controls.

It also intends to look at current fees for pet passports and access to Land Commission records "to maximise income from these sources".

New IT system

Also on the cards according to the department is the prospect of a new "enterprise IT system".

DAFM plans to explore options next year to move "from the present Office Controls Regulation labour intensive operating model to the type of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) enabled business mode".

According to the department this could deliver "faster outcomes for both internal and external customers".