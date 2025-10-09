New date for 'Regenerating the Rocks' event in Roscommon

An information meeting about a European Innovation Project (EIP) called 'Regenerating the Rocks', which is based in Co. Roscommon, has been rescheduled for next week after it's previously scheduled event was cancelled due to Storm Amy.

Applications for the EIP are open to farmers with land containing species-rich grassland, eskers, turloughs, or hazel woodlands, with a particular focus on farms in Co. Roscommon.

The rescheduled farmer meeting will now take place on Wednesday, October 15 at Dysart Community Centre, Co. Roscommon (H53 TP94).

It will provide details on the actions available, the application criteria, and offer an opportunity to meet the project team and ask questions. All farmers are invited to attend.

Regenerating the rocks

The 'Regenerating the Rocks' project was allocated €1.6 million, with the aim of connecting old and new farming technologies to conserve the unique species rich karst grassland which is distinct to the EIP area.

Related Stories

This results-based programme will be a locally led project, involving farmers trialling actions on farms to ensure practical outcomes and learnings to better preserve this rare landscape.

The project aims to support farmers in protecting and enhancing distinctive local habitats such as karst limestone grasslands, turloughs, eskers, hazel woodlands, and stone walls.

It also provides opportunities for farmers to access funding for practical, on-the-ground actions, with some measures complementing participation in Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).