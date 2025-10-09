New Krone Big X brings 834hp from six cylinder engine

Introducing a new Big X to replace a popular model in its current series of wide-bodied forage harvesters might seem a little unnecessary, especially when the newcomer offers slightly less horsepower, but that is exactly what Krone has done.

The reason for bringing this latest model to market appears to be the power plant, for the Big X 860 is powered by an all new Liebherr 18L straight six that provides 843hp and 4,000 N/m of torque at 1,300rpm.

Alongside this hefty output, it is claimed that this recently developed engine also has a notably low fuel consumption, a figure which is aided by Krone's PowerSplit feature.

Power management by Krone

PowerSplit enables the engine performance to be adjusted according to crop weight and driving conditions.

Various power ranges are available to the operator, who can then can select the most suitable for the prevailing situation. However, if full power is needed, the harvester can simply be switched back to X-Power mode.

The Liebherr D 976 engine is a recent addition to the company's range

It is also possible, depending on the actual setting, for the machine to toggle automatically and infinitely between the various engine performances. This technology is said to increase fuel savings and efficiency.

Adding further to the reduction in operating costs is an extended oil change interval of 1,000 engine hours, or every two years.

Efficiency and weight

As yet no specifications for the new harvester have been given, but it is likely that it is a lighter engine than the V8 of the lower powered models while weighing 387kg less than the V12 of the larger harvesters in the range - both are also provided by Liebherr.

Efficient running with uneven crop feed is claimed to be aided by Krone's VariStream design, which places spring-loaded floors underneath the chopping drum and behind the discharge accelerator, ensuring blockage-free work in heavy conditions.

The recently introduced Krone X Collect maize header is a natural fit for the 860 harvester

The Big X 860 is compatible with the various harvesting headers produced by Krone - EasyCollect or XCollect for maize, EasyFlow for grass, and XDisc for whole crops.