Research: 'Meaty' meals like roast dinners most popular when dining out

UK consumers may be eating out less often according to latest statistics but, when they are, they want to tuck in to "meaty meals" according to new research.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Board (AHDB) found that "fried chicken, roast dinners, steak and sausages, make up the biggest portion of the eating out market".

This according to AHDB is "good news for livestock farmers" because roast lamb and beef have seen impressive double-digit volume growth in the last year and they have been stealing share from chicken roasts.

"This demonstrates that when going out for a Sunday lunch, consumers are willing to trade up to elevate their experience," it added.

According to figures compiled by insights group, Worldpanel by Numerator UK, by September this year the value of food spend in the out-of-home market in the UK had hit an estimated £49.9 billion.

However it also found that high inflation has changed consumers' eating out patterns and many are now "unwilling, or unable, to pay, resulting in some people eating out less frequently or not at all".

Research

According to Worldpanel by Numerator 64% of adults in Britain had still consumed a "meat-centred meal outside of their home" with sales hitting £7.9 billion by early June.

AHDB's research also shows that in the UK while burgers and pizzas are still hugely popular they have lost a certain share of the market while other cuisines including Asian and Indian are gaining new ground.

One other significant growth, is Mexican, which has "been the only category to recruit new shoppers".

Chicken

Chicken, according to AHDB, takes the "largest serving share of protein in meat-centred meals " - at an estimated 62.4% but there is evidence that it is losing share due to lamb and beef seeing faster growth rates.

Related Stories

Kim Heath, lead retail insight manager, believes it is important for foodservice establishments to be "aware of up-and-coming cuisines to aid business innovation".

“They should capitalise on creative world cuisines and communicate an elevated flavour experience via menu descriptions.

"Communicating quality credentials, such as the sourcing or butchery of the meat, also resonates with the three in four consumers who are quality-led when choosing a meal out," she added.