Tesco the latest retailer to cut milk prices

Tesco Ireland is the latest retailer to announce a drop in own-label milk prices.

The reductions are effective immediately, Tesco said on Sunday night (October 12).

These changes will see a 3L milk carton now cost €3.39, down from €3.55, while a 2L carton will now cost €2.35, down from €2.45.

A 1L carton will reduce to €1.19 from €1.25.

This follows announcements from Aldi and Lidl in recent days about their reductions of retail prices on products across milk ranges.

CEO of Tesco Ireland, Geoff Byrne said: "While cost pressures remain across the supply chain, we’re committed to keeping prices affordable and helping households to manage their weekly shop, without compromising on quality or our support for Irish suppliers.

"From today, we’re further investing to match own-label milk prices in the market to ensure customers continue getting great value on the essentials that matter most to them, whilst also continuing to support the thousands of Irish farming families we work with."

Aldi and Lidl

Aldi Ireland's reduction of milk prices also took effect today.

The price of a 2L carton of milk will drop by 10c to €2.35, while a 3L carton is reduced by 16c to €3.39.

Aldi said it will "continue to review the market on a daily basis to ensure it remains the best value retailer on price".

This comes in addition to Lidl Ireland this week being the first retailer to cut the price of milk since 2023. ⁣

The retailer said this will "put €2.9 million in savings back into the pockets of Lidl shoppers".

Lidl's 2L carton of milk has been reduced from €2.45 to €2.35, and 3L from €3.55 to €3.39.